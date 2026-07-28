Sharma to head civc body’s standing committee again

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elected Satya Sharma as the Chairperson of its Standing Committee for the second time in a row. Satyapal Singh was elected the Vice Chairperson.

The election for the posts of Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson of the civic body’s Standing Committee was conducted on Monday at the Civic Centre headquarters.

Sharma, BJP Councillor from Ward No. 226 (Gautampuri) was elected unopposed as the Chairperson while Singh, Councillor from Ward No. 248 (Karawal Nagar West) was elected unopposed as the Deputy Chairperson.

After the election results were announced, Sharma shared her vision for the new term and said that her agenda would be based on five key priorities, including strengthening sanitation services, improving solid waste management and accelerating efforts to make Delhi cleaner; enhancing healthcare services, improving the quality of education in MCD schools; promoting transparency, accountability as well as technology-driven administration and strengthening the MCD financially and administratively.

‘Funds from govt timely’

Sharma said timely financial aid from the government has ensured that MCD employees receive salaries on the first of every month. She also said timely release of funds has also enabled the MCD to implement several development projects and public welfare schemes on schedule.