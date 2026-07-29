52 additional NCRTC trips during Kanwar season

NEW DELHI: To facilitate smooth travel during the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will introduce 52 additional daily train trips on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor from July 30 to August 14. The move comes in anticipation of a sharp rise in passenger demand during the month of Shravan, which begins on July 30.

Every year, thousands of devotees travel to Haridwar to collect the sacred Kanwar, leading to heavy traffic congestion and road restrictions across major routes in Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut.

To provide commuters with a dependable alternative, NCRTC will increase train frequency on the Namo Bharat corridor from the current 10-minute interval to every 8 minutes. The additional services will operate across the entire stretch between Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram, with the possibility of further increasing frequency if passenger demand rises.

The Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor currently serves an average of one lakh passengers daily. With a significant surge in ridership expected during the Kanwar Yatra, the enhanced schedule aims to ensure a hassle-free journey for daily commuters who may otherwise face delays due to road diversions and traffic restrictions.

Alongside the Namo Bharat services, Meerut Metro trains will continue to operate between Meerut South and Modipuram, said officials.