All 'illegal' meat shops along Kanwar Yatra routes to be shut: MCD

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has directed its 12 zones to shut all unauthorised meat shops and take action against licensed outlets found violating permit conditions along Kanwar Yatra routes and near Kanwar camps as the annual pilgrimage is set to begin later this week.

The civic body has also asked officials to complete all civic arrangements before the yatra, during which 308 Kanwar camps are scheduled to operate across the national capital from July 30 to August 11, officials said.

In an office memorandum issued on Monday, all zonal deputy commissioners have been ordered to ensure that encroachments at identified Kanwar camp sites are removed before the start of the pilgrimage, civic officials said.

The memorandum said MCD had been assigned the responsibility of clearing encroachments from camp sites well in advance of the yatra. Zonal authorities have already been provided details of the identified locations, while additional camps may also be permitted, if required.

The civic body has directed officials to ensure that no unauthorised or unlicensed meat shop functions along the yatra routes or around Kanwar camps. It also said action should be taken against licensed meat shops found violating the terms and conditions of their licences.

Besides enforcement measures, the MCD has asked all zones to undertake intensive sanitation drives at camp sites and surrounding areas. These include deep cleaning, removal of overgrown vegetation and regular garbage collection.

Officials said sanitation workers and machinery will be deployed in three shifts to maintain round-the-clock cleanliness during the yatra.

The annual Kanwar Yatra sees lakhs of devotees, known as Kanwariyas, travel to collect holy water from the Ganga and offer it at Shiva temples during the holy month of Shravan.