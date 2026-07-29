CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Disruptions due to rain

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday took a DTC ride to conduct an on-ground inspection of monsoon preparedness in the city. Accompanied by senior officials, she travelled along various routes to assess the ground situation and review key civic works.

Gupta began the inspection from Jan Seva Sadan and travelled by bus via the Outer Ring Road and Madhuban Chowk to the DDA Sports Complex in Sector 33, Rohini.

The CM reviewed waterlogging-prone areas, cleanliness of major roads, and the condition of debris and garbage accumulated along roadsides.

She instructed officials to strengthen the drainage system during monsoon and ensure that no area faced waterlogging. She also directed that road widening, repairs of damaged roads and filling of potholes be done on priority.

Meanwhile, NDMC Vice chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal inspected waterlogging-prone spots. Chahal said that despite continuous rain, no major waterlogging was reported in the NDMC area and all rain-related complaints were addressed promptly.