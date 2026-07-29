Complaint on Rs 10K unearths Rs 70 cr cyber fraud syndicate

NEW DELHI: A cyber fraud complaint involving Rs 10,000 has led the Delhi Police to unravel a nationwide mule account syndicate that allegedly routed cybercrime proceeds to the tune of Rs 70 crore via 248 corporate bank accounts opened using shell firms and fake business entities.
The investigation arose from a complaint lodged by a resident of Patel Nagar claiming that he had been lured by unknown frauds offering online work-from-home freelancing opportunities on social media.
On the pretext of job registration and account processing fees, the victim was induced to transfer Rs 10,000 in multiple instalments, after which the fraudsters reportedly blocked him and deleted all chats.
The investigators used digital profiling and followed financial trails to nab the field recruiter, Mohit Soni, and nabbed him on July 8. His arrest and subsequent technical recoveries exposed an organised, multi-layered international racket running a supply chain of pre-activated mule bank accounts used in cyber fraud operations in India, Dubai and the UK over the past three to four years, DCP (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said.
The investigation exposed a structured system of procuring and selling mule accounts across Delhi–NCR—recruiters identified gullible individuals and obtained their identity documents. Fake proprietorships and shell business entities were created.
Principal coordinator Dishant Khanna colluded with bank staff to facilitate quick account opening. Bank manager Kundan Kumar accepted `75,000 as gratification. Officials and agents of a private bank facilitated the account opening in exchange for cash kickbacks and insurance policies.
Complete bank account kits comprising Internet banking credentials, debit cards, cheque books, passbooks, fake company stamps and registered SIM cards were stockpiled at a rented premises in Shalimar Bagh, police officials said.
These activated corporate bank kits were sold to cyber fraud syndicates operating across India and overseas in Dubai and the UK. The India-based absconding kingpin and UAE-based mastermind are being traced and Look Out Circular (LoC) has been issued.
Police recovered 248 complete bank account kits, 38 SIM cards, 22 mobile phones, 28 fake company stamps, 55 bank debit or credit cards, Rs 1 lakh in cash, one car and digital evidence.
The arrested accused have been identified as local residents Dishant Khanna (36), Ranjeet Damion Ekka (41), Kundan Kumar (35), Mridul (22), Mohit Soni (26), Yogesh Kumar (35). Komakshi Sharmaof Dwarka, Payal Setia of Uttam Nagar, Shristi of Dwarka and Chirag Bhatia of Paschim Vihar were bound down in connection with the case.