Complaint on Rs 10K unearths Rs 70 cr cyber fraud syndicate

NEW DELHI: A cyber fraud complaint involving Rs 10,000 has led the Delhi Police to unravel a nationwide mule account syndicate that allegedly routed cybercrime proceeds to the tune of Rs 70 crore via 248 corporate bank accounts opened using shell firms and fake business entities.

The investigation arose from a complaint lodged by a resident of Patel Nagar claiming that he had been lured by unknown frauds offering online work-from-home freelancing opportunities on social media.

On the pretext of job registration and account processing fees, the victim was induced to transfer Rs 10,000 in multiple instalments, after which the fraudsters reportedly blocked him and deleted all chats.

The investigators used digital profiling and followed financial trails to nab the field recruiter, Mohit Soni, and nabbed him on July 8. His arrest and subsequent technical recoveries exposed an organised, multi-layered international racket running a supply chain of pre-activated mule bank accounts used in cyber fraud operations in India, Dubai and the UK over the past three to four years, DCP (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

The investigation exposed a structured system of procuring and selling mule accounts across Delhi–NCR—recruiters identified gullible individuals and obtained their identity documents. Fake proprietorships and shell business entities were created.