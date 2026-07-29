Delhi University buzz returns on Day 1 of session

NEW DELHI: A mix of excitement, curiosity and nervousness marked the first day of the new academic session at Delhi University (DU) Tuesday as thousands of freshers stepped into campus life, beginning a new chapter.

Across North Campus colleges, including Miranda House, SGTB Khalsa College and Hansraj College, students were welcomed with orientation programmes, introductions to student societies and volunteer assistance, creating a vibrant atmosphere on campuses. The freshers were also introduced to academic procedures, student committees and the wide range of extracurricular opportunities available.

Volunteers guided newcomers through college the premises, helping them locate classrooms, auditoriums and orientation venues while introducing them to the culture that defines Delhi University.

The freshers were greeted with tilak, showered with flower petals and offered sweets at several colleges as part of the ‘Welcome Freshers’ campaign organised by student organisation units. At DAV College, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and other student bodies were present to assist the newcomers.

Aatrija, a newcomer at Miranda House, said students were welcomed with planters before being taken to the auditorium for the orientation programme. “We were introduced to various committees and societies. What interested me the most were the dance societies, Tanz and Mridang,” she said.

Aarohi a fresher from Jesus and Mary College pursuing political science, said the experience of finally entering the university felt different from what she had imagined. “I had seen so much about college life online, but being here and walking through the campus helped me feel it for real,” she said.