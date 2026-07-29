'Helpless Hindus confused': Kejriwal cites RSS chief's remarks to target Delhi govt's Laxmi Yojana

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday slammed the Delhi government's Lakshmi Yojna for excluding women with more than three children from its ambit, saying that it was confusing for the Hindus as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has asked them to have many children.

The Delhi Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday approved Lakshmi Yojna under which eligible women will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500.

According to scheme guidelines, women who have more than three children can not apply for the financial assistance.

"Mohan Bhagwat is saying that every Hindu should have as many children as possible and Rekha Gupta is saying that if you have more than three children, you will not get the benefit under the Delhi Lakshmi Yojna," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

"The helpless Hindus are confused. Rekha ji and Bhagwat ji should tell the Hindus what exactly they should do," he said.