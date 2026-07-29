Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Sandhu lays foundation stone for dog shelter with modern infra in Dwarka

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a modern dog shelter in Dwarka’s Sector 29 to be developed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in the presence of Mayor Pravesh Wahi, civic body commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar and other officials.

Spread across nearly 6,050 square metres, the facility will provide safe shelter, care and rehabilitation for stray dogs, with modern infrastructure designed to ensure their welfare and well-being. Highlighting the project as a fine example of public-private partnership, Sandhu said,

“The shelter is being developed at zero cost to the MCD through corporate social responsibility support extended by the GMR Varalakshmi Foundation.”

The L-G commended the foundation’s contribution towards this cause, noting that such collaborations between civic bodies and private institutions further strengthen Delhi’s commitment to animal welfare and demonstrate how corporate resources can be meaningfully directed towards compassionate public causes without burdening civic finances.

The initiative is expected to serve as a model facility for the humane and scientific care of stray animals in the Capital, reflecting Delhi’s evolving approach towards animal welfare as an integral part of its civic responsibilities.