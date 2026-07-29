Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Sandhu lays foundation stone for dog shelter with modern infra in Dwarka

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a modern dog shelter in Dwarka’s Sector 29 to be developed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in the presence of Mayor Pravesh Wahi, civic body commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar and other officials.
Spread across nearly 6,050 square metres, the facility will provide safe shelter, care and rehabilitation for stray dogs, with modern infrastructure designed to ensure their welfare and well-being. Highlighting the project as a fine example of public-private partnership, Sandhu said,
“The shelter is being developed at zero cost to the MCD through corporate social responsibility support extended by the GMR Varalakshmi Foundation.”
The L-G commended the foundation’s contribution towards this cause, noting that such collaborations between civic bodies and private institutions further strengthen Delhi’s commitment to animal welfare and demonstrate how corporate resources can be meaningfully directed towards compassionate public causes without burdening civic finances.
The initiative is expected to serve as a model facility for the humane and scientific care of stray animals in the Capital, reflecting Delhi’s evolving approach towards animal welfare as an integral part of its civic responsibilities.
Officials noted that as the city continues its journey towards a ‘Viksit Dilli,’ such projects reinforce the idea that genuine urban progress must also be measured by how sensitively a city cares for its most vulnerable and voiceless residents, both human and animal.
Directing the way forward for the shelter’s functioning, the L-G said all stakeholders must be involved in forming the strategy for its operation, including dog lovers, resident welfare associations (RWAs), and NGOs, so that their expertise and on-ground experience help shape the initiative. He added that veterinarians and subject experts should also be roped in to ensure the facility is run on sound, scientific and compassionate lines.
During the visit, the L-G also inspected Delhi’s only cremation centre for small animals, reviewing its facilities and functioning. He reiterated that the involvement of animal welfare organisations and experts would help ensure that both the shelter and the cremation facility are designed and operated with genuine empathy for animal life.