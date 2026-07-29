No conspiracy behind truck near Jantar Mantar, say cops

NEW DELHI: Refuting several conspiracy theories, the Delhi Police on Tuesday said that the truck spotted near Jantar Mantar ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) “Chalo Sansad” protest march was not deployed deliberately.

They said that the vehicle had been impounded earlier in connection with an accident and was relocated to ease traffic and ensure law and order arrangements.

Referring to all claims as “false and misleading”, the official statement said that the truck was seized on July 16 in connection with a road traffic accident involving the truck and an EECO van, in which six persons were injured earlier that day.

“The seized vehicle was initially parked near Parliament Street police station for safe custody due to space constraints. Considering the law and order arrangements for the ‘Chalo Sansad’ movement, it was later emptied and shifted to a safer place in the early hours of July 20, after instructions to the owner,” the statement read.

Claims linking the vehicle to a conspiracy against protesters are completely baseless. Citizens are advised not to circulate unverified information and to rely only on official sources, they said.

The Delhi Police has also issued notices to several social media handles regarding alleged objectionable and abusive posts against the Prime Minister and security forces.

These accounts had posted pictures, videos etc, in which certain users allegedly used abusive language against the Prime Minister and the security forces. Police are conducting further investigation based on digital evidence.