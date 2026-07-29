Raghu Dixit on 'Amma', Indian folk music, and finding purpose after decades on stage

Barefoot, dressed in his signature colourful veshti with ankle bells—a nod to his Bharatanatyam training—and a guitar slung across his shoulder, the indie musician Raghu Dixit has been captivating listeners for nearly 30 years. It is a fitting image of an artist who has spent decades taking Indian folk traditions to audiences across the world. This month, Dixit returns to Delhi as part of the South Side Story festival. “We're coming with a completely new set,” he says.

For the Bengaluru musician, Delhi has always been one of his favourite cities to perform in. “India Habitat Centre used to be my favourite place to perform when I first started my career, apart from the various college festivals,” he says, adding that a visit to Paranthe Wali Gali is almost always on the itinerary. He will take the stage with The Raghu Dixit Project at K. D. Jadhav Indoor Hall in Delhi on August 29.