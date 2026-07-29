Traffic goes out of gear as major streches in city choke under water

NEW DELHI: As heavy showers lashed the city on Tuesday, traffic movement was disrupted, leaving commuters struggling in waterlogged roads accompanied by fallen trees and power disruptions.

Major congestion was reported on stretches including Greater Kailash-II to Savitri Cinema, Chirag Dilli, Hauz Khas, RK Puram, Sangam Vihar to Khanpur via MB Road, NH-8 near Shankar Vihar, Zakir Hussain Road, Delhi Cantt-Naraina Flyover-Mayapuri stretch, ITO, Old Rohtak Road, Madhuban Chowk-Netaji Subhash Place, Peeragarhi, NH-48 near AIIMS, Delhi-Noida Road, Kalindi Kunj and Vikas Marg.

A major traffic jam was also reported on NH-09 near Ghazipur Border (UP Gate), while congestion was witnessed at Azadpur, Malviya Nagar, Prahladpur and Kalindi Kunj.

Nikhil Kumar, an east Delhi resident, said his commute to south Delhi turned into a slow crawl. “The first bottleneck was at Anand Vihar, which is already one of the city’s busiest transport hubs.

The situation worsened near Ghazipur, where waterlogging brought vehicles to a near standstill. Even Sarai Kale Khan was moving at a snail’s pace,” he said.

Commuters travelling to Delhi from Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram also faced delays as waterlogging affected key roads and slowed traffic. In Gurugram, videos circulating on social media showed flooded roads and rainwater accumulating on several stretches.

Major routes, including Sikanderpur, IFFCO Chowk, Ashoka Marg in Sushant Lok Phase 1, and the stretch between Millennium City Centre Metro Station and Bakhtawar Chowk, were affected. Severe congestion was also reported near the Sirhaul border, connecting Delhi and Gurugram, where vehicles crawled on both carriageways.