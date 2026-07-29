Women dole scheme to roll out on August 1

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, under which eligible women will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,500 a month. The online application portal will open on August 1.

Announcing the scheme after the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said it fulfils the government’s commitment to strengthen the economic independence of women. The scheme has an outlay of Rs 5,110 crore in the 2026-27 Budget and is expected to benefit more than 17 lakh women.

The scheme is open to women aged 21 to 60 years from families with an annual income of up to Rs 2.5 lakh. It will initially remain in force for three years from the date of implementation.

Beneficiaries can choose between two payment options. Under the first, Rs 1,500 will be deposited in a recurring or fixed deposit account and Rs 1,000 credited to a CBDC Digital Rupee Wallet, which can be used only for goods and services permitted under the government’s prescribed negative list. Under the second option, the entire Rs 2,500 will be deposited in a recurring or fixed deposit account to encourage long-term savings.

No benefits for state workers

Women already receiving financial assistance or pensions under other government schemes will not be eligible for benefits under Lakshmi Yojna. The scheme also excludes income taxpayers, GST return filers, government employees.