BJP asks city women to enroll for Lakshmi Yojana, Oppn finds faults

NEW DELHI: A day after the Delhi government approved the Lakshmi Yojana, BJP MPs Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Bansuri Swaraj on Wednesday urged women in Delhi to register for the scheme.

Addressing a press conference, Swaraj, who is a New Delhi MP, said that the scheme is an example of the “motherly affection” of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The scheme, which is expected to benefit around 17 lakh women, would begin from August 1.

The scheme was one of the BJP’s key promises in last year’s Assembly elections, under which eligible women will receive Rs 2,500 every month.

Sehrawat, the west Delhi MP, said that the BJP is duty-bound to fulfil all promises made in its election manifesto. The CM has also launched other schemes such as the Lakhpati Bitiya Yojna and Meri Punji Mera Adhikar to ensure greater participation of women in the development of the city, she said.

According to scheme guidelines, women who have more than three children cannot apply for the financial assistance. Highlighting the issue, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal criticised the government for excluding women with more than three children from its ambit. He said that it was confusing for the Hindus, as the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has asked them to have many children.