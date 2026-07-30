BJP asks city women to enroll for Lakshmi Yojana, Oppn finds faults

NEW DELHI: A day after the Delhi government approved the Lakshmi Yojana, BJP MPs Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Bansuri Swaraj on Wednesday urged women in Delhi to register for the scheme.
Addressing a press conference, Swaraj, who is a New Delhi MP, said that the scheme is an example of the “motherly affection” of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The scheme, which is expected to benefit around 17 lakh women, would begin from August 1.
The scheme was one of the BJP’s key promises in last year’s Assembly elections, under which eligible women will receive Rs 2,500 every month.
Sehrawat, the west Delhi MP, said that the BJP is duty-bound to fulfil all promises made in its election manifesto. The CM has also launched other schemes such as the Lakhpati Bitiya Yojna and Meri Punji Mera Adhikar to ensure greater participation of women in the development of the city, she said.
According to scheme guidelines, women who have more than three children cannot apply for the financial assistance. Highlighting the issue, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal criticised the government for excluding women with more than three children from its ambit. He said that it was confusing for the Hindus, as the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has asked them to have many children.
“Bhagwat said that every Hindu should have as many children as possible, and Rekha Gupta is saying that if you have more than three children, you will not get the benefit of the Lakshmi Yojna,” Kejriwal said in a post on X. “The helpless Hindus are confused.
They should tell the Hindus what exactly to do,” he added in the post. Bhagwat, at an event in February, called for uniting and empowering the Hindu society, saying that while there was no threat, vigilance was necessary. He suggested that Hindu families should consider having at least three children.
Include Question Hour in upcoming Session: AAP
The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday urged Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta to include a Question Hour in the upcoming Monsoon Session, saying it is an integral part of legislative proceedings that enables members to raise issues concerning the public.