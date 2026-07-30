City to install 250 water ATMs, 15 decentralised sewage treatment plants

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has planned to install 250 water ATMs for `58 crore across the capital, water minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Wednesday. “We have approved the project in the board meeting; initially we will start with government schools,” Singh said.

The water ATM project was launched by NDMC in 2018–19 under the Smart City Mission to provide safe drinking water at public places.

The Delhi Jal Board has also approved 15 decentralised sewage treatment plants (DSTPs) worth Rs 2,000 crore. “It will help in increasing the overall sewage treatment capacity by around 103.5 MGD,” Singh said.

To clean the Yamuna, the government has also approved in-situ treatment of the Najafgarh drain, which is one of the biggest contributors to pollution in the river.

“We have approved a project worth `65 crore for in-situ wastewater treatment of the Najafgarh and Delhi Gate drains,” he added. The project will be executed over a three-year period, with payments linked to performance.

Recently, the city faced water supply issues because of low raw water availability. “The project for revival and restoration of the Wazirabad Pondage Area to enhance raw water storage and improve operational efficiency has also been approved. Now we plan to increase the holding capacity of the pond area from one day to two or three days,” Singh said.

He added that DJB has also approved a pre-feasibility study by IIT Roorkee for laying a main line from Munak Regulator to Haiderpur to convey 1,050 cusecs of water at the estimated cost of `7,240 crore.