Delhi BJP protests at AAP headquarters over alleged Punjab paper leaks, seeks minister's ouster

The Delhi BJP on Thursday staged a protest outside the AAP headquarters near Mandi House, demanding the resignation of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains over alleged exam paper leaks in the state.

Led by Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra, the protesters assembled near the AAP office on Ferozshah Road and sought the resignation of Bains and other ministers, alleging that six examination papers had been leaked during the AAP government's four-and-a-half-year tenure in Punjab.

The BJP accused the Punjab government of jeopardising the future of nearly 30 lakh students, with several party MPs, MLAs and office-bearers participating in the demonstration.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal recently claimed that no paper leaks had taken place in Punjab during the party's tenure.

He, however, said that some students in an exam at two centres tried to use digital pens for cheating but were immediately caught and the paper was not leaked.

(With inputs from PTI)