Delhi Lieutenant Governor Sandhu reviews business norms exercise

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, along with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday, reviewed the progress of the Deregulation & Compliance Reduction exercise, aimed at achieving “Ease of Doing Business” and “Ease of Living”.

The L-G, underlining the importance of Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living, said that any laxity in implementing the same was non-negotiable. Talking about the progress made, the Chief Minister said that despite the delays during the tenure of the previous government, significant progress had been made now.

The exercise, being spearheaded by the Cabinet Secretariat, aims to reform and simplify regulations and procedures to enhance Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living, is being carried out through a dedicated Task Force and Deregulation Cell set up under the Cabinet Secretary.

The meeting reviewed the two phases of the Deregulation exercise and detailed the status of the implementation of different identified “Priority Areas” (PAs). Phase-I of the Deregulation exercise, launched in January, 2025, focussed on 23 PAs and Phase-II, launched in January, 2026 focuses on 23 PAs and 05 optional PAs.