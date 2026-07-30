Delhi: Man stabbed for confronting molesters, dies

NEW DELHI: A man was stabbed to death while trying to protect a 26-year-old woman from a group of alleged molesters in a park in northwest Delhi’s Bharat Nagar on Wednesday, police said. The woman also suffered serious knife injuries in the attack and was admitted to a hospital, they said.

According to preliminary information, four to five youths allegedly approached the man and the woman while they were sitting in the park. The assailants allegedly began molesting the woman, and when the man objected, they attacked both of them with knives before fleeing the spot.

The deceased was identified as Sunil, a native of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, while the injured woman, Devki (26), a resident of Jahangirpuri, was referred to a higher medical centre after doctors suspected a lung injury.

According to the police, a PCR call regarding a stabbing incident at Khimman Singh Park in Ashok Vihar was received at around 3.33 pm. Police personnel rushed to the spot and found that Devki, a married woman, and Sunil had been attacked. The two were shifted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, where doctors declared Sunil brought dead.