Delhi: St Stephen’s at the centre of a debate after 'no shorts in classrooms, library’ circular

NEW DELHI: As the new academic session began at the University of Delhi (DU) on Tuesday, St Stephen’s College was at the centre of a debate yet again over its dress code policy. The controversy was triggered after the college issued a circular stating that wearing shorts is prohibited on campus, prompting discussions on student autonomy and institutional traditions.

The circular stated that students are not allowed to wear shorts in classrooms, the assembly hall, library, dining hall, and the chapel. Signed by the college’s new principal, Susan Elias, the notice has been put up across the campus urging first-year students to adhere to the prescribed norms. While the notice is specifically addressed to freshers, some students claimed that the dress code applies to seniors as well.

The circular drew mixed reactions. Some students criticised the restriction, calling it an instance of “moral policing” and that the administration should not dictate’ choice of clothing. The faculty members, however, maintained that the dress code is a long-standing tradition at the college but is not enforced strictly, adding that students are generally not penalised for violating it.

The circular also reinforces several existing campus rules. It states that the entire campus is a smoke-free zone, and any violation will invite strict disciplinary action. Students have also been asked to keep the campus clean by using designated dustbins. The college has further instructed students to carry their valid identity cards at all times and that students may be required to show their ID cards before entering the dining hall for meals.