Mockin’ at Heaven’s Door

From screens to streets

Art also became the means of participating in the protest, even if from a distance. Atharva Mote, a Bengaluru advertising professional who loves making art, created a series of digital posters – that questioned the government’s handling of the crisis and condemned the lathicharge on protesters at the July 20 ‘Sansad Chalo’ march. One of his satirical artwork juxtaposes a heavily armed deployment of security forces against a tiny cockroach, whereas another work features model Rhiya Ahir who gained prominence for stopping a Mumbai Police van full of detained protesters. The posters went viral on Instagram, and were later printed by protesters and taken to Jantar Mantar. The artist says that the moment people carried his artworks to the protest site, they no longer belonged solely to him.

He says while art per se is not political, it can become so if it engages with the politics of its time. Politics, he adds, is not separate from the everyday, and neither is art. Mote says the movement also changed popular perceptions about Gen Z, and in some cases, how it thought about itself. "We make memes and reels, but we also show up on the streets,” he says. The protest pulled in many first-time protesters too and demonstrated that protesting was possible.