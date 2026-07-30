Municipal Corporation of Delhi moves to identify sanitation workers for regularisation process

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has directed all its zonal offices to submit verified records of sanitation workers hired between April 2002 and April 2006 within 15 days, initiating the next stage of its exercise to identify employees who could be considered for future regularisation, officials said on Wednesday.

In a circular, the civic body asked deputy commissioners of all zones to furnish details of substitute and daily-wage sanitation workers appointed between April 1, 2002 and March 31, 2004, and between April 1, 2004 and April 10, 2006.

The MCD has sought details including employees’ names, father’s names, dates of birth, employee identification numbers (BMID), dates of initial engagement and verification from the zonal accounts department. The records have to be submitted in both hard copy and Excel format, the civic body said.

According to the circular, no omitted names would be entertained after the stipulated deadline, and it warned of disciplinary action against the concerned officials if any eligible employee is found to have been left out later.

Chairman of the Department of Environment Management Services (DEMS) Committee, Sandeep Kapoor, said the exercise was only meant to prepare a verified database of employees and should not be construed as an order for regularisation.