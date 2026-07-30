The Generation Gap, Served Hot

Have you ever actually paused to think about the absolute chasm between how different generations eat? I hadn’t given it a second thought, to be honest—until someone kicked off a lively debate about it in one of my WhatsApp groups a few days ago. Before I knew it, the chat was buzzing with parents of Gen Z, seasoned restaurateurs sharing fascinating dining trends, and a few Gen Zs themselves who kindly decoded their eating-out habits for me.

It turns out, what’s on our plates says a lot about what was on our television growing up!

For those of us who grew up in post-liberalisation India, glued to the sitcom magic of Friends and How I Met Your Mother, eating out was an event wrapped in pop culture nostalgia. We developed a proper obsession with greasy Indo-Chinese, juicy burgers, and massive New York-style pizza slices.

Remember when getting a Happy Meal at McDonald's or heading to Wimpy and Pizza Hut felt like a grand occasion? It was magical! And then, of course, there’s biryani—the absolute titan of comfort food. It effortlessly cuts through every generational divide, holding its crown unchallenged.

But just as sitcoms dictated our cravings, K-dramas are running the show for Gen Z! They’ve taken to Korean dramas like bees to honey, and their palates reflect it completely. It’s all about spicy ramens, tingling mala Chinese, Korean fried chicken, and trendy smash burgers.