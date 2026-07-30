The Generation Gap, Served Hot

Have you ever actually paused to think about the absolute chasm between how different generations eat? I hadn’t given it a second thought, to be honest—until someone kicked off a lively debate about it in one of my WhatsApp groups a few days ago. Before I knew it, the chat was buzzing with parents of Gen Z, seasoned restaurateurs sharing fascinating dining trends, and a few Gen Zs themselves who kindly decoded their eating-out habits for me.
It turns out, what’s on our plates says a lot about what was on our television growing up!
For those of us who grew up in post-liberalisation India, glued to the sitcom magic of Friends and How I Met Your Mother, eating out was an event wrapped in pop culture nostalgia. We developed a proper obsession with greasy Indo-Chinese, juicy burgers, and massive New York-style pizza slices.
Remember when getting a Happy Meal at McDonald's or heading to Wimpy and Pizza Hut felt like a grand occasion? It was magical! And then, of course, there’s biryani—the absolute titan of comfort food. It effortlessly cuts through every generational divide, holding its crown unchallenged.
But just as sitcoms dictated our cravings, K-dramas are running the show for Gen Z! They’ve taken to Korean dramas like bees to honey, and their palates reflect it completely. It’s all about spicy ramens, tingling mala Chinese, Korean fried chicken, and trendy smash burgers.
Where we millennials crave familiar comfort, Gen Z thrives on novelty and trend-chasing. I was chatting with Saksham Khanna, a 26-year-old graphic designer from East Delhi, who summed it up perfectly: “I love going out to new places every time and never repeating a spot.” His friend, Mohammad Idris, a 24-year-old from Saket, enthusiastically agreed, though he was quick to add a lovely touch of loyalty: “But I love my biryani and potichoru too—you see, I am a proud Malayali!”
The sheer speed at which the dining scene in the city is transforming right now is enough to give anyone food-induced vertigo. Every other week, another noodle bar seems to open shop. Khow Suey Shop in Green Park and Long Finish in Galleria Market are all riding this wave of Asian comfort food, each finding its own audience.
What's equally interesting is how these restaurants are adapting to the way this generation consumes food. Gen Z wants novelty, but it also wants flexibility. They snack more, share more, move more and are often reluctant to commit to a large meal. Leo's Pizzeria understood this when it opened NYNY in Hauz Khas Market, built around grab-and-go New York-style pizza by the slice.
The city's artisan sandwich boom feels like another symptom of the same shift. Espressos Anyday, Kona and The Sandwich Shop aren't just selling sandwiches, they're selling portability, convenience and a meal that fits between plans. Perhaps that is the biggest difference of all.
For millennials, restaurants often became part of our lives. We built memories around addresses. While Gen Z seems to build memories around dishes instead. The restaurant is almost incidental. They'll travel across the city for one exceptional bowl of ramen, a single slice of pizza or a particular fried chicken sandwich, then happily move on to the next recommendation –– their loyalty belongs not to restaurants, but to cravings.
Maybe that's what every generation has always done. We just followed different maps. Ours were drawn by television sitcoms and neighbourhood institutions. Theirs are written by algorithms, reels and recommendation feeds. The destination is still the same: good food.