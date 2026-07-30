Vector-borne disease cases in Delhi log lower than 2025

NEW DELHI: The city has reported 212 dengue cases, 62 malaria cases and 14 chikungunya cases so far this year, according to the latest Municipal Corporation of Delhi vector-borne disease report.

The report said six fresh dengue cases, four malaria cases and one chikungunya case were recorded during the last week.

Of the 212 dengue cases reported so far in 2026, 194 were recorded in areas under the MCD, while the remaining 18 were reported from the NDMC, Delhi Cantonment and Railways. The city has not reported any dengue-related death this year.

For malaria, the cumulative tally stood at 62, including 59 cases from MCD areas and three from other civic agencies. No malaria-related death has been reported so far this year, according to the report.

The report also showed that Delhi has recorded 14 chikungunya cases this year, with 13 reported from MCD areas and one from the railways. No deaths due to the disease have been reported.

Among MCD zones, west reported the highest number of malaria cases at 16, followed by south with 10 and the central with nine. For dengue, Najafgarh topped the list with 40 cases, followed by West with 36 and Central with 28.

The figures are lower than the corresponding period last year, when Delhi had reported 277 dengue cases, 124 malaria cases and 18 chikungunya cases by the same week.