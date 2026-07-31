43 classrooms without fire clearance, Delhi private school gets show-cause notice

NEW DELHI: The management of a private school in Vikaspuri was served a show-cause notice following a surprise inspection which exposed life-threatening safety hazards and financial fraud.

The school was found operating 43 classrooms illegally without any fire safety clearance, running massive unauthorized tin-shed structures, illegally extracting groundwater, exploiting teachers through unpaid salaries, enforcing unauthorized fee hikes, and running senior secondary classes without valid recognition. The school has been given seven days to file its reply, failing which the government will proceed with immediate takeover.

Education Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday directed the Department of Education to initiate the strongest possible action against the school’s management. “Our government has zero tolerance towards any compromise on the safety of children.

This school was operating dozens of illegal classrooms with no fire safety clearance. When an institution constructs hazardous structures, loots public funds, underpays its teachers, and ignores the law, we will act decisively. We are prepared to completely take over the management,” he said.

A surprise inspection conducted by a DoE committee exposed a complete breakdown of safety, financial, and administrative responsibility.