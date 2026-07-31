Capital set to get family cards for unified database

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is planning to introduce a ‘Family Card’ for all the households in the capital with the primary objective of creating a unified database of all families in the city, officials said on Thursday. The card will have all the information regarding the family members, such as whether they are availing benefits under any existing government schemes, their birth and death details, etc.

“As part of the initiative, the government will issue a family card to every household to create an authentic and verified database, which will help us in planning future public welfare, healthcare schemes and projects,” a senior official said.

Similar steps have been taken by the neighbouring state of Haryana, where they have launched a ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’, a family identification consisting of all details about the unit.

“The card will provide better coordination among departments, for example, vaccination among children; this card will help in tracking whether all the children are vaccinated or not,” the officer added.

Recently, the government approved the ‘Delhi Lakshmi Yojna’, aimed at providing financial aid to women. The scheme will provide monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to eligible women aged 21-60 years, barring those having more than three children and those from households with annual power consumption exceeding 2,400 units. The government has earmarked `5,110 crore under the 2026-27 budget for the scheme.