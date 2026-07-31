Delhi University council clears ‘semester away programme’

NEW DELHI: The Executive Council (EC) of the University of Delhi on Thursday approved the launch of a “Semester Away Programme” in collaboration with foreign universities and a Group Insurance Scheme for employees, while Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh clarified that there is no proposal under consideration to remove non-teaching staff employed on a contractual basis.

Chairing the EC meeting, Singh addressed concerns raised during the Zero Hour and assured members that contractual non-teaching employees would continue in service.

The EC approved academic proposals previously cleared by the Academic Council, including the introduction of a Semester Away Programme under the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF-2022). The council also approved annual accounts for 2025-26. The EC accepted recommendations on pay protection for faculty members who were initially appointed on temporary basis.

The School of Open Learning (SOL) also received approval to introduce one-year postgraduate programmes in five subjects including Hindi, History, Political Science, Sanskrit and Commerce.

However, the meeting witnessed dissent over proposed amendments to Ordinance VI that would allow fourth-year UG students with a minimum CGPA of 7.5 to gain direct admission to PhD programmes.

University allots 1,358 PG seats under Spot Round-I

The University of Delhi (DU) on Thursday allotted 1,358 seats under Spot Round-I of admissions to its postgraduate programmes, while also announcing the schedule for the third round of undergraduate admissions. According to the university, 10,577 candidates had submitted their consent to be considered for PG Spot Round-I.