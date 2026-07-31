Highly mobile population in city reason for large SIR exclusions: Officials

NEW DELHI: Nearly 20 to 25% of names may be deleted from Delhi’s existing electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with election officials attributing the estimate to Delhi’s highly mobile population, frequent transfers of government employees and people shifting homes without updating their voter registration.

While the citywide figure remains an estimate, some booth-level officers (BLOs) have said that the exercise largely involved tracing voters who no longer live at addresses where they are registered. In many cases, the voters have not necessarily left the city but have moved elsewhere without transferring their enrolment.

A BLO said his polling booth presents this very challenge. It covers AIIMS residential quarters, servant quarters and seven student hostels, where the electoral rolls change constantly as doctors are transferred or retire, students complete their courses and government accommodation is allotted to new occupants.

A senior official in the office of the chief electoral officer said the figure is only a broad estimate, and the actual number will become clear only when the draft electoral rolls are published on August 17. “Delhi has a very large migratory population. Migrating labourers keep shifting from one address to another. Government employees move out. There are also new residential clusters. That is why there will be a substantial number of deletions. But the exact figure will emerge only after the draft rolls are published,” the official said.