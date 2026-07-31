Inside Alia Sinha's Clinical Trial No. 0001: Head lice, shadow puppets and a clinical trial

Walk into Clinical Trial No. 0001, and you're not merely taking your seat in the audience—you've unknowingly enrolled yourself in an experiment. The lights dim, three scientists welcome you into a study run by the fictional Centre for Human-Lice Collaboration, and before you realise it, you've become one of the subjects.

The play has been written and directed by Alia Sinha and supported by the Katkatha Puppet Arts Trust. “The world the play establishes invites the audience in as participants at a clinical trial,” notes Sinha. “Almost without your consent, you've been pulled into the study, and you're actually the people who are going to be observed.” What follows is a journey through head lice, genetic modification, bureaucracy, scientific authority, and humanity's relentless pursuit of self-improvement—told through a blend of shadow puppetry and live performance.

The story gradually takes the form of an in-world presentation for the participants of the clinical trial, filling them in on the sequence of events that led to the experiment. "It's a sort of flashback," Sinha says, "about how this trial came into existence and what brought everyone to this moment."