L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu reviews infra works, traffic system at Aerocity

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu visited Aerocity where officials from GMR gave a detailed presentation on the ongoing infrastructure development works being undertaken in the area. The visit formed part of the L-G’s engagement with key growth nodes of the Capital, aimed at reviewing on-ground progress and aligning private infrastructure development with the city’s broader urban planning priorities.
During the visit, the L-G held detailed discussions with the officials on sustainable urban planning for the area, reviewing the manner in which upcoming infrastructure works are being designed to support long-term, planned growth. Discussions also covered the robustness of water conservation and flood management systems being put in place, with a focus on ensuring that the area remains resilient to waterlogging and flooding during the monsoon season.
The L-G reviewed measures being undertaken for efficient traffic management in and around Aerocity, an area that witnesses significant vehicular movement owing to its proximity to the airport and its emergence as a commercial and hospitality hub, as well as plans for seamless last-mile Metro connectivity, which he noted was essential to easing congestion and improving overall accessibility for commuters and visitors alike.
Sandhu emphasised the need of close coordination between the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and GMR, given Aerocity’s strategic proximity to Dwarka, which he termed a key growth corridor for Delhi’s future. He noted that as Dwarka continues to develop into a major investment and commercial destination, the integration of Aerocity’s infrastructure with the wider sub-city would help ensure that both areas develop in a complementary manner.
The L-G directed that green infrastructure and sustainability principles be kept at the core of all future planning for the area, underlining that rapid urban development must not come at the cost of environmental considerations. He said that as Aerocity continues to expand as a commercial and transit hub, sustainability, water security, and efficient mobility must remain central to its planning framework, rather than being treated as secondary concerns to be addressed after infrastructure is already in place.
Officials noted that such site visits allow for a first-hand assessment of ongoing works and help identify potential gaps at an early stage, giving further impetus to planned development at Aerocity. The L-G reiterated that such visits remain part of the government’s continuing effort to further Delhi’s journey towards becoming a ViksitDilli.