L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu reviews infra works, traffic system at Aerocity

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu visited Aerocity where officials from GMR gave a detailed presentation on the ongoing infrastructure development works being undertaken in the area. The visit formed part of the L-G’s engagement with key growth nodes of the Capital, aimed at reviewing on-ground progress and aligning private infrastructure development with the city’s broader urban planning priorities.

During the visit, the L-G held detailed discussions with the officials on sustainable urban planning for the area, reviewing the manner in which upcoming infrastructure works are being designed to support long-term, planned growth. Discussions also covered the robustness of water conservation and flood management systems being put in place, with a focus on ensuring that the area remains resilient to waterlogging and flooding during the monsoon season.

The L-G reviewed measures being undertaken for efficient traffic management in and around Aerocity, an area that witnesses significant vehicular movement owing to its proximity to the airport and its emergence as a commercial and hospitality hub, as well as plans for seamless last-mile Metro connectivity, which he noted was essential to easing congestion and improving overall accessibility for commuters and visitors alike.