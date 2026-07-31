MCD signs deal for daily disposal, reuse of 800 MT fresh solid waste

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) approved two proposals to remove and demolish two long-defunct garbage transfer stations in the Janakpuri area and one unused public toilet in Janakpuri’s Chhoti Sabzi Mandi during the House meeting on Thursday.

Also, the MCD and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the scientific processing and disposal of 800 metric tonnes of fresh municipal solid waste on a daily basis.

Under the MoU, two Bio-CBG plants with a combined processing capacity of 800 tonnes per day (TPD) will be established in the first phase. A 500 TPD plant will be developed on 10 acres of land at Tehkhand, while a 300 TPD plant will be set up on 7 acres at Okhla. These facilities will scientifically process segregated organic waste to produce Compressed Biogas (CBG) and organic fertiliser, contributing to cleaner and more sustainable waste management.

Delhi generates approximately 13,500 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste every day, of which nearly 7500 tonnes are currently processed through four waste-to-energy plants operated by MCD and the biogas facility of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL). The upcoming Bio-CBG plants will significantly enhance the city’s capacity for scientific processing of wet waste and help reduce the quantity of waste reaching landfill sites.