Property records in capital to get Aadhaar IDs

NEW DELHI: Just as every citizen has an Aadhaar card, properties in Delhi may soon get their own unique digital identity through a Property Aadhaar Card, with the Delhi government preparing a law to bring every property record in the Capital onto a secure digital platform.

The government will introduce the Delhi Land Records Bill, 2026, to create a modern, transparent and dispute-free property records system through a scientific survey and digital mapping exercise.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the new system will give every property in Delhi a trusted and authentic digital identity. She said the initiative will make property records more organised and technologically secure. The government will convene a special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly for passing the bill, which has undergone detailed review by the Group of Ministers and is currently in the approval process.

Under the proposed law, every property in the National Capital Territory will undergo a comprehensive survey using modern technology, including drone surveys and digital mapping. A digital record will be prepared for every floor of every building, covering residential, commercial and other categories of properties. Each property will then be assigned a Unique Property ID through its Property Aadhaar Card.

The initiative will build on the Delhi government’s experience under the Centre’s SVAMITVA scheme, under which smart property cards were prepared for 30 rural villages using support from the Survey of India. The pilot project helped reduce chances of future land disputes.