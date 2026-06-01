Canteen ‘Aunty’ Parvati Ojha dies saving students in Saket building collapse

NEW DELHI: For hundreds of students, it was more than a canteen. It was a place where a warm meal cost Rs 70, where youngsters living away from home found comfort, and where a smiling “aunty” ensured no one went hungry.

On Saturday evening, that familiar space turned into a tragedy when a multi-storey building in Saidulajab, south Delhi, collapsed within seconds. According to relatives, Parvati Ojha, who ran the canteen, went back inside not to save herself but to warn students who were still eating.

In the aftermath, grieving students, shaken survivors and devastated relatives remembered a woman whose greatest concern was always the young people she served.

Hari Prasad, a relative of Parvati, recalled the final moments before the collapse. “I spend most of my time at the canteen. My brother, sister-in-law and other family members ran it together. When the incident happened, all of us managed to come outside. However, my sister-in-law went back in to alert students and ask them to evacuate immediately. Within six to seven seconds, the entire building collapsed like a house of cards,” he said.