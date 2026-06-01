Delhi civic body says 80 per cent drain desilting over to tackle monsoon waterlogging

NEW DELHI: With the monsoon season approaching, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has completed nearly 80 per cent of the first phase of desilting work in drains measuring four feet and above, ahead of the June 30 deadline, the officials said.

According to data released by the civic body, 1,12,053.68 metric tonnes (MT) of silt had been removed from 793 major drains against a Phase-I target of 1,41,003 MT as of May 19, achieving 79.47 per cent progress.

Desilting of drains below four feet is almost complete. The MCD said 25,812.99 MT of silt had been removed against a target of 25,850.74 MT, translating to 99.85 per cent completion. This category includes 12,116 drains across the city.

The data showed varying progress across different zones. Civil Lines exceeded its target with 109.08 per cent completion, while Rohini and Keshavpuram recorded more than 97 per cent progress. Najafgarh, which has the highest number of major drains at 133, achieved 65.91 per cent completion. The Central Zone reported 76.67 per cent progress and the South Zone 79.74 per cent.

The annual desilting exercise began in February as part of Delhi’s pre-monsoon preparedness plan. More than 13,000 drains under MCD jurisdiction are cleaned every year to improve stormwater flow and reduce waterlogging risks.

Drive carried out in structured manner this year: Officials

Officials said this year’s desilting drive is being carried out in a more structured manner, with simultaneous operations across multiple zones. Vulnerable locations identified from previous monsoon seasons are being prioritised to ensure smoother drainage and minimise flooding during heavy rainfall.