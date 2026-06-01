Delhi: Parched city

As the heatwave intensified over the past few days, people in the capital struggled with one of the most basic needs—water. From disruptions in water treatment plants to broken pipelines and unresponsive staff at the Delhi Jal Board, residents across several areas in the city are fuming with anger as they are forced to manage their days with 2-3 buckets of water, especially at a time when temperatures are touching 45-46 degrees Celsius.

Several parts of the capital continue to face severe water shortages as the water level at the Wazirabad barrage remains critically low. As of May 27, officials said the water level stood at around 669.5 feet against the normal level of 674.5 feet.

In Old Delhi’s Matia Mahal constituency, the arrival of water tankers offers partial relief to the citizens. The neighbourhood’s narrow lanes prevent the vehicles from reaching many homes, forcing residents to carry the water themselves.

“My area is half a kilometre away,” said resident Mohammad Asif. “How far can I carry two buckets? By the time I get home, half the water is gone.”

Almost a similar crisis is visible in southwest Delhi’s Mahavir Enclave, though the residents there face a different set of challenges in accessing water.

There, residents claim that they are spending Rs 1,000-1,500 on private tanker deliveries because regular supply has remained erratic for days. Some residents speak of having to purchase drinking water cans every day, while others complain that government tankers either fail to arrive when requested or go unanswered when called.