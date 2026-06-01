Fire breaks out at Ministry of Education office in Delhi; firefighting operations underway

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out on the second floor of the Ministry of Education office located on the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) campus in the ITO area of central Delhi on Monday, an official said.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the blaze at around 9.37 am and dispatched eight fire tenders to the spot.

Firefighting operations are currently underway.

Officials said the cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained.

(With inputs from PTI)