Fire breaks out in SPA building in central Delhi, no casualties

A fire broke out in the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) building in central Delhi on Monday.

Earlier, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) had stated that the fire had broken out in the Ministry of Education Office located in the SPA campus. No casualties were reported, the official said.

According to the DFS, a call regarding the blaze was received at 9.37 am, following which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Firefighters launched an operation to contain the flames that had erupted in faculty rooms of the administrative block situated on the second floor of the SPA building.

Police said information about the incident was received at IP Estate police station and was immediately marked to a local police team, which rushed to the site.

Saurabh Sharma, who works as a Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) employee at SPA, informed police that smoke and flames were noticed emanating from the faculty rooms of the administrative block, after which he made a PCR call.

Apart from the fire tenders, three ambulances, two PCR vans, traffic police personnel and local police staff were deployed to assist in the emergency response and ensure public safety in and around the campus.

Authorities have launched an inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)