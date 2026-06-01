Frida Health's Period Party creates space for honest conversations on periods 

On May 28, observed globally as Menstrual Hygiene Day, the city hosted the second edition of Period Party, a community gathering organised by FRIDA Health, a Delhi-based women's health advocacy lab. For founder Prakshi Saha, Period Party began as an initiative to replace solemn conversations about menstruation with joy and collective reflection.

Saha has spent nearly a decade working in the menstrual health sector, and the idea emerged from a growing frustration with how discussions around periods were being framed.

"I was feeling like there was something missing," she says. "A lot of the discourse in academia or civil society is about the crisis, the data and the numbers, which is important. But menstruation is so much more about our lived experiences than it is about a data point."