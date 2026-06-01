Illegal structures razed for Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh road widening

NEW DELHI: Authorities on Sunday launched a demolition drive in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh to remove encroachments and clear land for the widening of Road No. 320, officials said.

The operation began around 4 am amid heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel. Senior officers, including the DCP and Assistant Commissioner of Police, supervised security arrangements to maintain law and order during the exercise, officials added.

According to district authorities, action is being taken against around 150 structures identified as encroachments within the prescribed right of way. District Magistrate (Central-North) S.S. Parihar said the drive followed orders upheld by the SC in connection with unauthorised constructions in Haiderpur village.

Parihar said public notices were issued in January 2026 and objections from affected residents were considered before the Land Acquisition Collector passed an order on March 20. Subsequent legal challenges were rejected after the government informed the court that land acquisition had been completed, compensation deposited and possession taken.

The administration said the demolition drive would continue until all illegal structures in the designated area are removed. As part of a rehabilitation package, eligible families will receive a one-time ex-gratia assistance of ` 3 lakh. Families without alternative accommodation in Delhi will also be offered temporary licence-based housing for up to 11 months at Savda Ghevra.