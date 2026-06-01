Make classrooms across Delhi learning centres to sustain society

Lieutenant-Governor of DelhiTaranjit Singh Sandhu, recently, while addressing an agenda-setting meeting with vice-chancellors and heads of higher educational institutions in the national capital, observed that nearly three lakh students across these institutions could serve as “ambassadors” of sustainable practices. The thought is based on perception that Universities and colleges are among the most influential spaces for nurturing civic values and social responsibility.

The model suggested by the Lieutenant-Governor is rooted in a robust classroom engagement. It assumes an active academic culture where teachers teach, students attend, ideas are exchanged and values are cultivated through sustained interaction. The problem lies not in the vision but in the realities of implementation.

A serious survey of higher educational institutions across Delhi would reveal not merely concerns about the quality of classroom engagement but even its quantity. Absenteeism has become a persistent and often ignored challenge across institutions in both the government and self-financed sectors.

Officially, however, one may find little evidence of such a crisis. Records would show attendance of both students and teachers. Regulations of the University Grants Commission mandate that only students with at least 75 percent attendance are permitted to sit for semester examinations. Consequently, data would also show very few instances of students being debarred for lack of attendance.