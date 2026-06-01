Saket building collapse: Owner arrested as probe widens, MCD orders crackdown on illegal structures

Delhi Police has arrested the owner of the multi-storey building that collapsed in south Delhi's Saket area on Saturday, killing six people and injuring eight others.

According to officials cited by news agency PTI, Karamveer, the accused, is the owner of the building in Saidulajab near the Saket Metro station that came crashing down on Saturday. It housed a coaching institute, cafes and offices, and construction work was underway on its uppermost floor at the time of the collapse, the officials said.

Police said Karamveer has been arrested as part of the investigation into the crash.

The building collapse triggered a massive rescue operation that lasted several hours.

Meanwhile, the MCD is set to launch a crackdown on illegal structures in south Delhi, officials said on Monday.

According to senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials, in the first phase of its inspection, the civic body has identified six buildings in the vicinity of the collapsed structure that violate building bye-laws and it is likely to begin a seal-and-vacate drive, reported PTI.