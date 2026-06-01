The Ghazal has Lost Its Heart

By Huzaiful Reyaz

What is a poet, really? Not the textbook definition, but the real answer—a poet is the person a civilisation deputises to feel on its behalf. When a whole society cannot articulate its longing, its shame, its tenderness, its fury, it produces, almost involuntarily, one person who can. That person carries the emotional weight of millions who will never know his name. He feels for them. He words for them. He aches, publicly and precisely, so they do not have to ache alone and wordless in the dark.

Bashir Badr was that person for the Urdu-speaking world, and far beyond it, for nearly seven decades. On May 28, he died in Bhopal at 91. And the civilisation he spent his life serving is only now, in the particular clarity that grief sometimes forces open, beginning to understand what it had.

He was not merely a great poet. His was a great act of memory. Every verse he wrote was an act of preservation against a world trying, steadily and successfully, to destroy the interior lives of ordinary people. Classical Urdu poetry before his generation was magnificent and completely inaccessible. Encrusted with Persian aristocracy, built for courts and scholars, breathtaking and sealed behind a door that the man on the street was never given a key to. Badr looked at that door, and he took it off its hinges. He wrote in the language of the person who had loved and lost and to whom the world said his feelings were too small for verse. He said: Your feeling is not small. Your feeling is as old and as large as any feeling that has ever existed.

Zindagi tu ne mujhe qabr se kam di hai zamin

Paanv phailaun to diwar mein sar lagta hai

(Life, you have given me even less land than a grave. When I stretch my legs, my head hits the wall.)

Not one Persian flourish. Not one word requiring a dictionary. A man lying down in the smallness of his existence and measuring its walls with his own body. A rickshaw-puller has felt that. A professor at 3 am has felt that. A young woman in a small room, loving someone she cannot have, has felt that. That was his genius: not complexity but a precision so ruthless it felt like intimacy.