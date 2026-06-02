40 hours into building collapse, Saidulajab still in shock

NEW DELHI: As rescue teams continue to clear the Saidulajab area of debris after 40 hours of the collapse, the locality remains overwhelmed by fear, uncertainty, safety concerns, and grief.

Over the past few years, Saidulajab had emerged as a major hub for aspirants preparing for examinations such as UPSC, SSC, NEET, FMGE, and other competitive tests. Its proximity to Saket metro station and relatively affordable accommodation had attracted thousands of students from across the country. The area was always alive with activity.

Today, however, the atmosphere is strikingly different. The area around the collapse site has turned into a massive rescue zone. Police barricades restrict movement as teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services and other emergency agencies continue work.

For many students in the area, the collapse has done more than disrupt daily life. With coaching centres shut and safety concerns mounting, they now face uncertainty at a critical juncture in their academic journey. Many students have largely confined themselves to their rooms.

Mohit, a UPSC aspirant from Bihar, said, “This is the first time since I moved here that I felt this scared. Earlier, my only concern was the examination. Now, the safety of the buildings around us has also become a major worry.”

Also in light of the recent incident, some students have started looking for accommodation elsewhere as a precautionary measure. Amrish Kumar, another aspirant, stated that he shifted to the area because it was far more peaceful compared to many other places and felt ideal for studies.