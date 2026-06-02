40 hours into building collapse, Saidulajab still in shock

NEW DELHI: As rescue teams continue to clear the Saidulajab area of debris after 40 hours of the collapse, the locality remains overwhelmed by fear, uncertainty, safety concerns, and grief.
Over the past few years, Saidulajab had emerged as a major hub for aspirants preparing for examinations such as UPSC, SSC, NEET, FMGE, and other competitive tests. Its proximity to Saket metro station and relatively affordable accommodation had attracted thousands of students from across the country. The area was always alive with activity.
Today, however, the atmosphere is strikingly different. The area around the collapse site has turned into a massive rescue zone. Police barricades restrict movement as teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services and other emergency agencies continue work.
For many students in the area, the collapse has done more than disrupt daily life. With coaching centres shut and safety concerns mounting, they now face uncertainty at a critical juncture in their academic journey. Many students have largely confined themselves to their rooms.
Mohit, a UPSC aspirant from Bihar, said, “This is the first time since I moved here that I felt this scared. Earlier, my only concern was the examination. Now, the safety of the buildings around us has also become a major worry.”
Also in light of the recent incident, some students have started looking for accommodation elsewhere as a precautionary measure. Amrish Kumar, another aspirant, stated that he shifted to the area because it was far more peaceful compared to many other places and felt ideal for studies.
“There was a sense of discipline and calm in the surroundings that helped me concentrate on my preparation. But after what happened on Saturday, that sense of security has completely broken down. Now, every building feels uncertain, and even the silence feels unsettling. “I find myself constantly thinking about whether this place is truly safe anymore, and studying with the same peace of mind has become very difficult,” he said.
A shopkeepers in the area, Suhail, said he had never witnessed such an atmosphere in years. “Right now, it feels as though the entire locality has been shaken by fear,” he said.
One of the most talked-about subjects in the neighbourhood is a video showing the building collapse. The footage shows a driver moving his vehicle moments before the incident.
Akash Singh, who shifted to the area for exam preparation, said that Saidulajab’s identity is not defined by its buildings but by the dreams that bring young people together.
“The incident is not just about a building collapsing. Many of us now feel that attending classes in this area could be risky. After the collapse, every student is worried about their safety and has started questioning the structural stability of the buildings around us,” Singh added.