AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bhardwaj booked for disclosing minor survivor's identity

Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi chief Saurabh Bhardwaj has been booked by the police after he allegedly disclosing the identity of a three-year-old girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted at a private school in west Delhi.

The case was registered at Janakpuri Police Station under 72 (disclosure of identity of the victim of certain offences, etc) of the BNS and provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, he said.

A three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 57-year-old staff member inside a private school. The incident came to light on May 1 after the child's mother approached the police.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused staff member. Subsequently, a female teacher of the school was also arrested in connection with the case as the investigation progressed.

Now, a separate case has now been lodged against Bhardwaj for allegedly revealing the identity of the minor survivor, an act prohibited under law, the officer said.

Meanwhile, Bharadwaj in a post on X said, "BJP's Central Govt has filed one more FIR against me for disclosing the name of a school in the rape case of 3-year-old girl."

(With inputs from PTI)