Apartments to be constructed for 84 district, civil judges

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has planned to construct 84 residential flats for judicial officers at the Central Business District in Shahdara at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore.

According to tender documents, the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) has invited consultants for comprehensive architectural design and engineering planning services for the project, which will be developed on a one-hectare plot in east Delhi.

The proposed residential complex will include accommodation for 36 district judges and 48 civil judges. Each flat for a district judge will have a plinth area of 2,500 square feet, while those for civil judges will measure 2,000 square feet.

The project has been entrusted to DTTDC by the law department following approval from the Delhi government. The land, measuring around 10,000 square metres, has already been allotted DDA and handed over to the law department.

The selected consultant will be responsible for preparing concept plans, detailed project reports, architectural and structural drawings, and securing statutory approvals from agencies.

10,000 sq metres

The land, measuring around 10,000 square metres, has already been allotted by DDA and handed over to the law department.

Working drawings

The project consultant will prepare 3D presentations, detailed working drawings, tender documents and cost estimates.