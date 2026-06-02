Delhi LPG cylinder blast: Four injured as single-storey house collapses in Mukundpur

NEW DELHI: At least four people were injured after a single-storey house collapsed following an LPG cylinder explosion in north Delhi’s Mukundpur area on Tuesday morning, officials said.
The incident took place in Gali No. 1, Ishu Vihar, Mukundpur-II, near a cremation ground, they added.
According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call reporting the blast and subsequent collapse was received at 9.37 am, with information that several people were feared trapped under the debris.
An official said: “Information was received that a blast had taken place and a building had collapsed, trapping people inside. Rescue teams were immediately rushed to the spot and search and rescue operations were launched.”
Officials said the explosion occurred in a 250 square-yard single-storey house.
Four to five injured people were rescued from the rubble by locals and police and taken to a nearby hospital.
Rescue teams are continuing to clear debris and search the site to ensure no one remains trapped. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
(With inputs from PTI)