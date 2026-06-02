Delhi LPG cylinder blast: Ten injured as single-storey house collapses in Mukundpur

NEW DELHI: Ten people were injured on Tuesday morning after a single-storey house collapsed following an LPG cylinder blast in Delhi’s Mukundpur-II area, prompting an extensive search and rescue operation, officials said.

According to Delhi Fire Services, they received information at 9.37 am regarding a house collapse at Gali Number-1, Ishu Vihar in Mukundpur-II.

Firefighters and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the spot. It was found that due to the LPG cylinder blast, a single-storey house of an area of around 250 square yards has collapsed, a DFS official said.

A total of 10 people sustained injuries in the incident and were shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital and Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital for medical treatment.

Search and rescue operations are still in progress, the official stated.

The incident comes just days after a deadly building collapse in South Delhi’s Saidullajab area near Saket Metro station, where six people were killed and eight others injured on Saturday evening.