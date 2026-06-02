Delhi nights to turn harsher as city experiences urban heat island effect; CSE report warns of 'cooling inequity'

NEW DELHI/RAIPUR: Delhi has been caught in a vicious cycle of trapped heat, losing its critical capacity to cool down at night and triggering severe health risks for over half its population, a new report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) revealed on Tuesday.

On May 25, 2026, the capital recorded a night-time temperature of 32.4°C—its warmest night in 14 years.

According to the report, titled 'Making Delhi Heat-Resilient', the city's diurnal cooling (the temperature difference between day and night) shrank by 9 percent over the last decade. While a normal summer night used to drop by 12°C compared to the day, that relief has now dwindled to less than 10°C.

"Higher night-time temperatures take a heavy toll on human health," said Mitashi Singh, lead author of the report. "It prevents the body from recovering from daytime heat stress, leading to cardiovascular strain, disrupted sleep, and lasting physiological damage."

The crisis highlights a stark "cooling inequity." As wealthier residents retreat into air-conditioned spaces, Delhi’s peak power demand has soared to 8,231 MW. However, functioning ACs release trapped heat back into the atmosphere, worsening the urban heat island effect.