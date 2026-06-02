Delhi records coolest start to June in three years

NEW DELHI: The capital on Monday experienced below-normal maximum temperatures on the first day of June, marking the coolest start to the month in 3 years, with the Safdarjung observatory, the official marker for the city, logging 36.3 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature reached 36.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.9 degrees Celsius.

The last time the city recorded a lower maximum temperature on June 1 was in 2023, when it stood at 32.7 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 20.6 degrees Celsius.

The weather department data showed that the maximum was 3.7 degrees below the seasonal norm at Safdarjung. Meanwhile, Delhi’s Air Quality Index stood at 105 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board, placing it in the “moderate” category.