Delhi shooting: Amar Colony victim succumbs days after attack

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old boy who was shot in the head at an eatery in southeast Delhi’s Amar Colony last week succumbed to his injuries on Monday, police said. According to police, the victim had been on ventilator support since the incident and died on Monday morning.

“My son, Sai, is no longer in this world. Seven days ago, he went out to eat at a restaurant with his friends, where three people shot him in the head. I hope and expect the administration to take strict action,” said Sunil Kumar, Sai’s father.

“He was waiting for his friends and eating chaap. There was a girl with them whom those men were harassing. When my son protested and stood up against it, they started threatening him. Shortly afterwards, they opened fire,” he said.

A 16-year-old Class XII student has been apprehended for allegedly firing at the victim. In a fresh development, police have arrested another accused, identified as Jai Kumar, in connection with the case.

Police said a PCR call was received at 7.54 pm on May 26 reporting the shooting at the eatery in Amar Colony. By the time police reached the spot, the victim had already been taken to Moolchand Hospital, where he was found unconscious and on ventilator support.