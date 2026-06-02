Farmers to get Rs 75,000 help for rain losses

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has decided to enhance the ex gratia assistance provided for crop loss, bringing major relief to farmers.

According to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, approval has been granted to provide ex gratia assistance at the rate of Rs 75,000 per hectare to farmers affected by heavy rainfall and waterlogging in agricultural fields during August-September 2025.

The chief minister said that the move will directly benefit around 10,000 farmers in the capital whose crops were severely affected due to continuous heavy rainfall last year and waterlogging in fields caused by the overflowing of natural drains. She stated that a total agricultural area of 10,977.44 acres was affected.

In 2015 the then government had made a provision to provide ex gratia assistance at the rate of Rs 20,000 per acre in cases of crop loss due to rainfall. This amount is approximately Rs 49,421 per hectare. Now, keeping in view the increase in agricultural costs over a period of more than ten years, the present government has increased the rate of assistance to Rs 75,000 per hectare. As a result, farmers will receive significantly higher assistance than before.