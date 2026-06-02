L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu meets CAQM head on city air plan

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday held discussions with Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Chairperson Rajesh Verma to review ongoing pollution-control measures and emphasised the need for a time-bound roadmap to improve air quality across Delhi and the National Capital Region.

During the meeting, the L-G reviewed efforts to curb air pollution and stressed the importance of coordinated action to safeguard public health and ensure a cleaner and more sustainable future for the Capital.

Discussions focused on effective implementation of pollution-control measures, inter-agency coordination and long-term environmental strategies.

Officials identified road dust, vehicular emissions, biomass burning and industrial pollution as the major contributors to air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Sandhu noted that while biomass burning and industrial pollution largely originate from across the NCR and neighbouring states, road dust remains a significant local challenge.

Describing air pollution as a regional issue requiring regional solutions, the Lieutenant-Governor called for coordinated action by all concerned agencies and urged them to work on a war footing to achieve measurable improvements before the winter season.